Adam Svensson putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Adam Svensson hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Svensson finished his day tied for 62nd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Adam Svensson hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Svensson's 185 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Svensson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Svensson to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, Svensson hit his 97 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Svensson's tee shot went 152 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.