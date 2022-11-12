Adam Schenk putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Adam Schenk hit 5 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 99th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Adam Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Schenk hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Schenk's tee shot went 124 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.