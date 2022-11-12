7-over 77 by Adam Long in second round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Adam Long hit 8 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 111th at 7 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Long chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Long chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 3 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Long tee shot went 145 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Long chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 5 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 6 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Long's tee shot went 150 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.