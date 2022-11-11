Adam Hadwin putts well in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Adam Hadwin hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Adam Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Adam Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, Hadwin hit his 282 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadwin had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 139 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hadwin's 127 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.