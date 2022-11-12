Aaron Wise putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

Aaron Wise got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Wise to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Wise's 95 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Wise's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Wise's tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Wise chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.