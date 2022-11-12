-
-
Aaron Wise putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
November 12, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2022
-
Round Recaps
Finau, Noren, Wise tied for the lead after 18 holes at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau, Alex Noren and Aaron Wise all carded 5-under 65’s, placing ahead of the field by one stroke heading into Friday.
In his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Aaron Wise hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.
Aaron Wise got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Wise to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Wise's 95 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Wise's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Wise's tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Wise chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
-
-