Aaron Rai shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Aaron Rai hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 13 under; Patrick Rodgers and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Tyson Alexander is in 4th at 8 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rai had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 under for the round.

Rai missed the green on his first shot on the 216-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 14 yards for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Rai chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 16th, Rai hit his 93 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rai to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Rai's 178 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 6 under for the round.