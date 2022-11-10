Zecheng Dou shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Zecheng Dou hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Dou's 207 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Dou had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Dou reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dou to 3 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Dou hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dou at 2 under for the round.

Dou got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Dou had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dou to even-par for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Dou had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dou to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Dou had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dou to 3 under for the round.