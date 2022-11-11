-
-
Zack Fischer putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
November 11, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 11, 2022
-
Highlights
Zack Fischer wedges it tight to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Zack Fischer makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Zack Fischer hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fischer finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Zack Fischer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zack Fischer to 1 under for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Fischer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt saving par. This put Fischer at 1 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Fischer hit a tee shot 121 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fischer to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Fischer hit an approach shot from 71 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fischer to 3 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Fischer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fischer to 3 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Fischer chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fischer to 4 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Fischer tee shot went 161 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 10 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
-
-