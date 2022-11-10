Zach Johnson rebounds from poor front in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Zach Johnson hit 9 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Johnson finished his day tied for 37th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Zach Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zach Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Johnson hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Johnson's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

Johnson his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 1 under for the round.