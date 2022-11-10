Zac Blair shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Zac Blair hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Blair got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Blair hit his 82 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Blair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Blair hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Blair to 2 over for the round.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Blair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blair to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Blair's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.