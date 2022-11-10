Wyndham Clark shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Wyndham Clark hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under with Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, and David Lipsky; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; and Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 237-yard par-3 11th green, Clark suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Clark at 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Clark had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Clark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.