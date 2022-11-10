  • Wyndham Clark shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Wyndham Clark makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Wyndham Clark rolls in 18-footer for birdie at Cadence Bank

