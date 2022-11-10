Will Gordon shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Will Gordon hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Gordon missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Gordon's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Gordon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gordon to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Gordon's tee shot went 123 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.