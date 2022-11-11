Bogey-free 1-under 69 by Walker Lee in the first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Walker Lee hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Walker Lee hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Walker Lee to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.