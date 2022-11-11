Tyson Alexander putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tyson Alexander hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Alexander finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under with Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; and Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

On the par-5 third, Tyson Alexander's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyson Alexander to 1 under for the round.

Alexander hit his drive 355 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 625-yard par-5 eighth. This moved Alexander to 3 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Alexander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Alexander to 5 under for the round.

Alexander got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to 4 under for the round.