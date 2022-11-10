Tyler Duncan finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tyler Duncan hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Duncan got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

Duncan hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.