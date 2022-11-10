Trey Mullinax putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Trey Mullinax hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Trey Mullinax had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Mullinax's tee shot went 212 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Mullinax's 122 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.