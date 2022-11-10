Trevor Werbylo shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Trevor Werbylo hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Werbylo finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Werbylo had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Werbylo to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Werbylo's his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Werbylo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werbylo to 3 over for the round.

Werbylo missed the green on his first shot on the 216-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Werbylo to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Werbylo hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werbylo to 1 over for the round.