Travis Vick putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Travis Vick hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vick finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Travis Vick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Travis Vick to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Vick had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vick to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Vick's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vick to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Vick's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vick to 3 under for the round.

Vick got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vick to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Vick's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Vick had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vick to 2 under for the round.