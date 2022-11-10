  • Tony Finau putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tony Finau, Alex Noren and Aaron Wise all carded 5-under 65’s, placing ahead of the field by one stroke heading into Friday.
    Finau, Noren, Wise tied for the lead after 18 holes at Cadence Bank

