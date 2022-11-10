Tony Finau putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Tony Finau hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Finau finished his day in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Tony Finau had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Finau's tee shot went 118 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Finau hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 59-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Finau chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Finau's 97 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Finau had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

Finau hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.