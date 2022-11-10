Taylor Pendrith shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Taylor Pendrith hit 10 of 13 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under with Tyson Alexander, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; and Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Pendrith at 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Pendrith's 121 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Pendrith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Pendrith had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.