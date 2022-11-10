Taylor Moore putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Taylor Moore hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Moore finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Taylor Moore got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.