Taylor Montgomery shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Taylor Montgomery hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Montgomery's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Montgomery had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to even for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Montgomery's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 53 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Montgomery had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Montgomery to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Montgomery reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Montgomery missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Montgomery to 1 over for the round.