Tano Goya shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Tano Goya hit 9 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Goya finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Goya tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Goya to 1 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Goya got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Goya to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Goya's tee shot went 213 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Goya chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Goya's 104 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Goya to 1 over for the round.

Goya got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Goya to 4 over for the round.