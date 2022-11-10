Stewart Cink shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Stewart Cink hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Cink hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Cink hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Cink chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.