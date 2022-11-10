Stephan Jaeger putts himself to an even-par first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Stephan Jaeger hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jaeger finished his day tied for 4th at 4 under with Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; and Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

Stephan Jaeger got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stephan Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Jaeger's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Jaeger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Jaeger's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Jaeger had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Jaeger's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.