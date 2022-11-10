Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Kim's 200 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kim's tee shot went 128 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.