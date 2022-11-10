Seung-Yul Noh putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Seung-Yul Noh got a double bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Seung-Yul Noh to 2 over for the round.

At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Noh hit a tee shot 118 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 1 over for the round.