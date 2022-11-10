-
Sepp Straka shoots 8-over 78 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sepp Straka reaches in two to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sepp Straka makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
Sepp Straka hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, Straka missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even for the round.
Straka got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Straka's tee shot went 98 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 4 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Straka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 over for the round.
Straka tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Straka to 5 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Straka chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 6 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Straka's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.
