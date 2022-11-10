Sepp Straka shoots 8-over 78 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Sepp Straka hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, Straka missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Straka's tee shot went 98 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 4 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Straka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 4 over for the round.

Straka tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Straka to 5 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Straka chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 6 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Straka's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.