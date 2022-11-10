Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Muñoz had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Muñoz hit his second into the Native Area. He put his next shot to the right intermediate rough before getting on the green on his fourth shot and had a two-putt for a bogey. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Muñoz's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.