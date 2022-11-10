Sean Jacklin putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sean Jacklin hit 9 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jacklin finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Sean Jacklin got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sean Jacklin to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Jacklin's tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Jacklin chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jacklin to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Jacklin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jacklin to 4 over for the round.

Jacklin got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jacklin to 5 over for the round.

Jacklin hit his tee at the green on the 167-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jacklin to 4 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Jacklin chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jacklin to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Jacklin's 132 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jacklin to 2 over for the round.