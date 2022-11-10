Scottie Scheffler finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 53rd at even par; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Scheffler's tee shot went 226 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

Scheffler hit his tee at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Scheffler's 96 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Scheffler's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.