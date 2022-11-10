Scott Piercy shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Scott Piercy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Piercy had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Piercy's his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Piercy's 191 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Piercy had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.