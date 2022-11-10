Scott Harrington shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Scott Harrington hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Harrington hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Harrington hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

After a 266 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Harrington chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

Harrington tee shot went 119 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After a 237 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Harrington chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.