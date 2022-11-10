-
-
Sam Stevens shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
November 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 10, 2022
-
Highlights
Sam Stevens goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sam Stevens makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Sam Stevens hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stevens finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Stevens had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stevens to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to even for the round.
Stevens got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Stevens chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stevens to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Stevens's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 1 over for the round.
-
-