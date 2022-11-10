  • 7-over 77 by Sam Burns in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns birdies No. 16 at Cadence Bank

    In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.