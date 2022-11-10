7-over 77 by Sam Burns in first round of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sam Burns hit 4 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Burns's 143 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Burns got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Burns to 2 over for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Burns hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burns at 3 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burns to 4 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Burns's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Burns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burns to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Burns hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th. This moved Burns to 7 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 155-yard par-3 15th green, Burns suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burns at 8 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 7 over for the round.