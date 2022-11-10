-
Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Sahith Theegala on his decision to move from Los Angeles to Houston
Prior to the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sahith Theegala talks about his decision to move to from Los Angeles, California, to Houston, Texas, where he has some familial connections. Theegala grew up in Southern California and attended Pepperdine University.
In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sahith Theegala hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Theegala hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Theegala to even-par for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Theegala got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Theegala to even for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Theegala's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Theegala missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Theegala to 1 over for the round.
