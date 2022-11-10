  • Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • Prior to the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sahith Theegala talks about his decision to move to from Los Angeles, California, to Houston, Texas, where he has some familial connections. Theegala grew up in Southern California and attended Pepperdine University.
    Interviews

    Sahith Theegala on his decision to move from Los Angeles to Houston

    Prior to the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sahith Theegala talks about his decision to move to from Los Angeles, California, to Houston, Texas, where he has some familial connections. Theegala grew up in Southern California and attended Pepperdine University.