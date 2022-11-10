Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Sahith Theegala hit 6 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Theegala hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Theegala to even-par for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Theegala got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Theegala to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Theegala's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Theegala missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Theegala to 1 over for the round.