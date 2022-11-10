S.H. Kim putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

S.H. Kim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, S.H. Kim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved S.H. Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kim's tee shot went 98 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.