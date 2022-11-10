Ryan Palmer shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 310 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Palmer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Palmer had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Palmer to even for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Palmer's tee shot went 121 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Palmer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.