Ryan Brehm shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ryan Brehm hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a 311 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Brehm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Brehm's 172 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Brehm chipped in his third shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Brehm reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Brehm at 2 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Brehm's tee shot went 120 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 35 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 over for the round.