Ryan Armour shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Ryan Armour hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the par-4 13th, Armour's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt saving par. This put Armour at 1 under for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to even-par for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Armour's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Armour's tee shot went 225 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Armour's tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.