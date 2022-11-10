Russell Knox shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Russell Knox hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the par-4 10th, Knox's 158 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Knox's tee shot went 118 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 37 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Knox's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Knox's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Knox's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.