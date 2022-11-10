-
Russell Henley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open
November 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley uses nice approach to set up birdie at Cadence Bank
In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, Russell Henley hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 102nd at 3 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Henley got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Henley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Henley's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
