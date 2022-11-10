  • Russell Henley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Russell Henley uses nice approach to set up birdie at Cadence Bank

    In the opening round of the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.