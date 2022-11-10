Robert Streb shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Robert Streb hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Streb had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Streb had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Streb hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Streb to 4 over for the round.