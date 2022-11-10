Robby Shelton shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Robby Shelton hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 155-yard par-3 15th green, Shelton suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Shelton at even for the round.

After a 322 yard drive on the 576-yard par-5 16th, Shelton chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.

At the 503-yard par-4 18th, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Shelton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shelton to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Shelton's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Shelton's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Shelton missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Shelton hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Shelton to 1 over for the round.