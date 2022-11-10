Richy Werenski shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Richy Werenski hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Werenski had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to even for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Werenski's tee shot went 100 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.

At the 522-yard par-4 first, Werenski reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Werenski at 1 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Werenski's tee shot went 155 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Werenski at 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Werenski's tee shot went 167 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.