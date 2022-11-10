Philip Knowles shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Philip Knowles hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Knowles finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Knowles's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Knowles had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knowles to even for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Knowles's tee shot went 222 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Knowles hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Knowles to even-par for the round.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Knowles got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knowles to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Knowles's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Knowles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 3 over for the round.

At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Knowles got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knowles to 4 over for the round.