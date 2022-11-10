Peter Malnati shoots 8-over 78 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Peter Malnati hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 129th at 8 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

At the 456-yard par-4 10th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Malnati's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 5 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 6 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Malnati missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 8 over for the round.