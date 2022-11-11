Paul Haley II shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Paul Haley II hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 85th at 2 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Haley II hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Haley II had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to even for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Haley II chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haley II to 1 over for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Haley II to 2 over for the round.