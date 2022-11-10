Patrick Rodgers putts well in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Patrick Rodgers hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 12th at 3 under; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Patrick Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rodgers had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Rodgers's tee shot went 169 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.