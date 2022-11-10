Nico Echavarria shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Cadence Bank Houston Open

Nico Echavarria hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Echavarria finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Tony Finau is in 1st at 6 under; Aaron Wise and Alex Noren are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tyson Alexander, Taylor Pendrith, Keith Mitchell, Mackenzie Hughes, Stephan Jaeger, Ben Taylor, David Lipsky, and Wyndham Clark are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Echavarria had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 522-yard par-4 first hole, Echavarria had a 212 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Echavarria to even for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Echavarria's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Echavarria chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Echavarria to even-par for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Echavarria had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Echavarria to 1 over for the round.